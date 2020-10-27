PF DEPUTY MEDIA DIRECTOR ANTONIO MWANZA WRITES: MANYENGWE YA OPPOSITION

This is all that the current Opposition have as their Manifesto for 2021.

I have given quick and brief responses to their Manifesto:

1. ON GASSING: 26 people were arrested and are appearing in Court.

2. ON FIRE TENDERS: The matter was reported to ACC and brought before Parliament were those alleging fraud failed to prove their allegations. In fact Mr. Chishimba Kambwili ended up apologising to Hon Kampyongo for his false allegations.

3. ON 48 HOUSES: Ba uncle from the UP and Down Party has been exposed to be the one who actually knows the whole saga. Meanwhile the property remain forfeited to the State.

4. ON PRICES OF GOVERNMENT PROJECTS: All government projects are subject to PUBLIC tender. All government expenditure is subject to audits. The Reports of the Auditor General and the Parliamentary Accounts Committee are PUBLIC documents for all to see. Palibe nkhani.

5. ON ALLEGATIONS OF DICTATORSHIP: Zambia remains the most free, the most democratic state in the entire Southern Region.

We have over 150 privately owned radio and television stations plus print media operating freely without any interference from the state. In fact INSULTING and MALIGNING the Head of State has become a career for the Opposition.

Rogue Facebook News Media outlets are freely spewing lies and malice without anyone being held accountable for their lies and defamation of innocent people.

It is laughable that those that can’t even hold a convention or allow divergent views within their party want to school us on democracy and freedom.

No wonder there is no wind of change…too much MANYENGWE from ba so called Opposition.