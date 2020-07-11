ANTONIO MWANZA MOCKS UPND, AS HE SAYS IN LESS THAN 14 MONTHS BEFORE ELECTIONS THE BIGGEST OPPOSITION STILL DOESN’T HAVE A MANIFESTO

By George Zulu

UPND has lost its political direction with its thirst to insult President Edgar Lungu everyday instead of clearly outlining what they will do for the people of Zambia if elected in government, PF deputy media director Antonio Mwanza has said.

Speaking when he featured on Pan African Radio’s ‘People’s debate’ program, Mwanza said that the party will not condone the UPND’s barbaric conduct on the Head of State citing what happened in Southern Province a week ago.

“We have the right to defend the President, and we will not allow you to insult the President while we sit and watch . You talk about President Lungu we will talk about you .” Mwanza said when responding to callers who wanted to know why the PF is not sleeping over UPND.

Mwanza wondered why Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu was in the forefront orchestrating what he called the barbaric undemocratic behavior which has been endorsed by their leadership.

“We want to see condemnation! Jack Mwiimbu has been MP for Monze for 20 years , Jack Mwiimbu today drives a GRZ vehicle as a leader of the opposition in the house , Jack Mwiimbu has been receiving gratuity for the last 20 years . He has made Millions out of the people of Monze for 20 years . The question is …. What have the people of Monze benefited in the last 20 years ?”