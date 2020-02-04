Since the nullification of the Presidential Elections of President Peter Mutharika of Malawi, The Opposition in Zambia have been trying so hard to marry the Constitutional Court judgement in Malawi to the Constitution Court judgement of 2016 where Mr. Hakainde Sammy Hichilema petitioned the election of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Infact Mr. Hichilema has issued a statement lampooning scorn and ridicule on the judges of the Constitution Court of Zambia in the wake of the judgement of the Constitution Court of Malawi.

HERE ARE THE FACTS

1. Malawi and Zambia are two different countries with two different Constitutions and two different Jurisdictions. It is therefore folly and unmerited for anyone to attempt to use the ruling in Malawi to attack the Zambian judiciary.

2. Unlike the Opposition in Malawi, Mr. Hichilema and UPND FAILED to produce any evidence before the Court to prove that the election of President Edgar Lungu was marred with irregularities or electoral malpractices.

3. Courts base their judgements on the evidence produced before them. Courts do not pass judgements based on Facebook or mere accusations.

4. For 14 Days, Mr. Hichilema and UPND FAILED to produce any evidence to prove their claims of rigging. The only thing his gang of lawyers produced day in and day out were applications for preliminary issues; applications and not evidence.

5. The Court in Malawi based its judgement on the evidence that was presented before it by the petitioners. Where there is no evidence the Court rules in one way, and one way only, it throws a petition away. Mulandu ulibe mboni ni washatu!

The author is Antonio Mwanza, PF Deputy Media Director.