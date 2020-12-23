By Brian chisanga…..

They say days are numbered.We all dont know what the future holds.Don’t start the fight you cant finish or else you will be killed.

Antonio mwanza watch your mouth please, this is not the time to use abusive and torturous language against HH.That is the next president if you don’t know.

What rights do you have to send HH to prison or what rights do you have to discipline HH? You are forgetting he is the source of your employment.

You have nothing to offer to your party apart from talking about HH.Are you not ashamed of yourself?

You are very young with a long way to go, those people who are influencing you to insult HH some of them will not even be there in 2040.Life is too short to be stupid.

Be innovative and remain relevant to the society don’t lose your dignity because of politics. Your friends of your age are been funded to find the cure of covid but here they are funding you to head the group of thugs and cannibals.

Learn to think twice before you speak or act. Don’t forget even the food you are eating now is bought by zambian people.

Be grateful and respect people in this life you may not know your destiny helper. We are coming 2021 is very near.