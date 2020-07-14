ANXIETY GRIPS MINERS AS MOPANI MINE CLOSURE NEARS

AS the July month-end approaches to place Mopani Copper Mine on care and maintenance, Unions in the mining sector are closely following the unfolding events at the copper mining firm.

This follows the decision by Mopani Copper Mine management to officially give Government a 90 day notice indicating that it plans to temporarily shut the mine owing to among other reasons the outbreak of Covid 19 which has affected operations.

Mine Workers Union of Zambia (MUZ) President Joseph Chewe says the union is still waiting for an official position from Mopani management on its exit plans.

The United Mine Workers Union of Zambia (UMUZ) has called for calm among miners as anxiety grows over the future of the Glencore owned mine.

UMUZ president Wisdom Ngwira says the union is confident that Government is ably handling the challenges at Mopani Copper Mine.