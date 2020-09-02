ANY ILLEGAL DEALER IN THE PRIVATISATION PROCESS MUST BE FOUND, ARRESTED AND BROUGHT TO BOOK

(By Tiza Mukuka, Representative of all youths)

Government must not delay any further in the privatisation issue which must be treated as P1 for investigations to begin and convict anyone found guilty.

As it stands, allegedly some information is indicating that funds which belong to the innocent Zambians has been sitting in one person’s pocket at the expense of the people of Zambia.

This is a national issue which must concern all the well meaning youths in Zambia.

Open an inquiry into the documents and investigations must involve everyone alive and was part of the privatisation.

To you my fellow youth especially those of you belonging to UPND, do not fear to add your voice because your leader is implicated, you need to be objective.

As Zambian youths, we must arise and provide tremendous checks and balances over this issue as it is an issue of National concern.

Zambia relatively belongs to us the youths which means we must protect it from any dubious transactions with potential exploit innocent citizens.

