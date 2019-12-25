By Patson Chilemba

Anyone living in Lusaka is a rich person, says ruling PF Lusaka provincial chairperson Paul Moonga.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga said anyone residing in any place could put up with the cost of living demanded of that area if they applied themselves and produced enough.

Moonga said there was plenty of food in Zambia, with some of it even rotting, for people to be complaining of hunger in the country. He said people simply had to pass through Lumumba road and shopping malls to see the people’s purchasing power, adding that that was the more reason why people were not even queueing for mealie meal as there was plenty of food in the country.

