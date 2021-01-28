ANYONE WHO WILL BE HEARD QUESTIONING LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY WILL BE DEALT WITH – WARNS PF

WE will defend any legal battle aimed at blocking President Edgar Lungu’s candidature in the upcoming general elections, Lusaka lawyer and Patriotic Front legal committee member Makebi Zulu has said.

Mr Zulu said PF would field President Lungu as it’s candidate in the August 12 Presidential elections.

He was reacting to Democratic Party president, Harry Kalaba’s threats that the PF would have themselves to blame if they fielded President Lungu as candidate in the August 12 election.

Mr Kalaba said the DP would not reveal what it would do if PF attempted to field President Lungu as a Presidential candidate.

Mr Zulu however said the PF was legally prepared to field President Lungu and win any legal battles that may arise.

He said the opposition should instead concentrate on campaigning as opposed to deciding who should be a candidate for the PF.

“From the legal perspective we are all good. We will field President Lungu and we will win the elections,” Mr Zulu said.

He said Mr Kalaba should concentrate on preparing for 2021 elections because it was not their duty to decide who should be a candidate for the PF.

Mr Zulu said President Lungu is legally qualified to contest and those planning to challenge his candidature were wasting their time.

Mr Zulu said the continued debates on President Lungu’s eligibility to contest this year’s elections is a desperate attempt by the opposition to divert people’s attention from real issues.

“These are desperate attempts by the opposition to divert people’s attention from real issues and they are just wasting their time,” Mr Zulu said.