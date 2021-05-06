By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

ANYTHING THAT SPLITS VOTES IN PF STRONGHOLD IS WELCOME!

KBF and Mutati alliance is welcome move as we heard towards the August 12 Elections. It has come at a very good time.

One thing we cannot dispute is that KBF being an experienced con politician is capable of upsetting PF in their perceived strong holds, such characters are important during critical times like these when we need everything at hand to make PF lose without doubt.

However, KBF and Mutati should field a candidates at all levels of Elections. We need them to split Northern block since that is there only strong hold. If they wish to Support UPND let them do so without conditions attached.

The projection of the August 12 Elections remains that UPND will maintain their strong holds. UPND will upset PF in central, Copperbelt and LUSAKA province. Eastern Province will be shared by UPND and PF with 50- 50 chances.

The Parliament will have increased independent MPs. The presidential vote will be won by HAKAINDE HICHILEMA with projected 65% vote cast.

People will turn out in large numbers to save the Economy from collapse. So all other spoilers in this election will be disadvantaging PF.

Projected rankings.

1. UPND

2. PF

3. SOCIALIST PARTY

4. OTHER MINORITIES

2021 ZAMBIA FIRST…