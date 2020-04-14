Apologetic PF MPs compete for space to ask HH questions on Media they are busy closing.

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo and Kantashi MP Anthony Mumba today tried their lucky stars, by attempting to ask questions to UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, on Radio Phoenix’s ‘Let the People Talk’ phone in program. The duo who sounded subdued and apologetic were severely lectured in the area of economics and good governance by HH.

Missing in the fray was ‘President’ Bowman Lusambo of Lusaka Province’ who backed out due to the technical nature of the Interview.

‘I am calling on you Mr Kampyongo not to close media houses because you need them to communicate to the Zambian communities. That’s why you here and able to talk to me right now, it’s because Radio Phoenix is functioning. Open Prime TV and let those that have lost employment there, get their jobs back”, said HH

The size of the economy is $27 Billion . PF Borrowed $20 Billion. 80% of the economy is NOW in Debt – HH