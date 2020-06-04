UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has responded to Bowman Lusambo, for giving artists an ultimatum to apologise for saying the country is not being well run.

Lusambo said the sentiments that the country is being misgoverned is an attack to the President and puts his name into disrepute.

“What do you know about Governance, where have you governed? You can’t just wake up and start advising the President and talking ill about things you don’t understand”, fumed Lusambo.

However, Hichilema says the youths owe no one an apology for speaking truth and against the injustices being done by President Edgar Lungu’s administration.

“Zambian youth must not be afraid to speak out against injustices, human rights abuses, political violence, unprecedented corruption and theft of public resources as well as mismanagement of public affairs by the PF,” says Hichilema.

He said it is now the responsibility of every youth of Zambia in the diaspora and locally to speak out and be heard.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are in politics, performing arts, employment, business, religion, student movement or whatever field, you must stand up now and speak out,” he adds.

This is not a matter to be left to politics anymore, everyone must get involved now. Refuse to be apologists over crimes and abuses committed by those who have been disposed with a solemn duty to manage public affairs and resources.