By Laura Miti

There is an outbreak of apologies to President H from PF Ministers and operatives for “how I may have hurt you” kind of thing. The Apologitisis is quickly reaching pandemic level and, like all quick spreading infections, it is disturbing to observe.

Now, I have noticed that none of these penitents are mentioning we, the people of Zambia, in their “Sorrys”.

Take new MP Jay Jay – does he not think he owes Lusaka Police an apology? What about we the citizens he traumatised, when we found out our cops were so weak they could be thrashed by one person?

Anyhow, let me just say to President Hichilema that, as you forgive each other in the political space, please don’t forget on our behalf.

There are some things we want answers and restitution for.

For example :

1. Our money – that has to come back.

2.Gassing – the truth.

3.Cadres – who armed them?

-Vespers, Nsama, Frank – who ordered use of lethal force on unarmed citizens?

4 Our money – we want it back.

5.Our money – we want it back.

6. Our money.

7. Our money.

8. Our money.

9. Our money.

10. Our money, we need it back in the treasury.

Simply, these sorrys should not be erasers!