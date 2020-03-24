PRESS STATEMENT For Immediate Release Monday, March 23, 2020.

Zambia wishes to commend the decision taken by Prime TV to apologise to the government and the general public and further seek dialogue that aims to rebuild its relations following a dispute arising from misunderstandings over the media’s role in COVID – 19 sensitisations.

Prime TV Proprietor Gerald Shawa tendered an apology to the government and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services on 23 March 2020 and says the institution shall work with the government and other stakeholders to publicize sensitization messages on COVID – 19 pandemic which has affected people at a global stage.

MISA Zambia finds the move taken by Mr. Shawa commendable and progressive as dialogue remains key in any conflict resolution process. Government remains a relevant stakeholder in issues surrounding media and development and as such, the move earlier taken by the government to cease relations with the TV station would have disadvantaged the institution as well as its viewers.

Equally, government needs the services of the media as a partner in development in order to communicate its plans and other information on development issues and other interventions especially in this critical moment where the country has reported cases of COVID – 19.

MISA Zambia wishes to call upon the government through the Ministry of Broadcasting Services Minister Hon. Dora Siliya to accept the apology from Mr. Shawa in his capacity as well as on behalf of Prime TV as an institution and engage in dialogue that would benefit both parties and turn a new page.

Issued by Hellen Mwale MISA Regional Chairperson