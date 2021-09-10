Chilufya Tayali

APPOINT JOHN SANGWA AS ATTORNEY GENERAL AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, HE HAS THE BEST INTEREST FOR THIS COUNTRY

A few days ago, I wrote an article of my dream legal big wigs and I will reiterate the point today.

John Sangwa SC, loves the law and he is very patriotic and objective. So far he has been a defacto defender of our Constitution, therefore, I would be happy to see him as Attorney General. I think he can be the best.

I doubted him (John Sangwa SC) at some point but over time I have to appreciate him. He is just the man. Please let’s recognise him and his patriotism by giving him that position if he can agree.

I say, if he can agree because John Sangwa SC is well-off not to relay or need a Govt job. He is a distinguished legal practitioner who is paid handsomely from his legal business and farming.

I also said, Linda Kasonde has been rigorous and effective in protecting the interests and rights of citizens, she has been the defacto Solicitor General, therefore, she would do better as our first female in that position.

I further touched on Mutembo Nchito SC as one who hates corruption. He has fought the vice since his youth. But above all, he is passionate about Justice, the word “Justice” is always on his lips, therefore, I would not hesitate to take him back to the position of DPP, especially that he was unjustly removed from there.

Mutembo Nchito would really help this Country recover the wealth that has been stolen by many guys who were in Govt.

Further I would be looking at a vigorous person to take the office of public protector because that office is currently stale.

I would confirm (ACC) acting director general Rosemary Kuzwayo who could not be confirmed by PF because she used to go after them. If anything she was seen as UPND because she couldn’t arrest HH when there was pressure on her to arrest him.

I remember her saying, “He also has rights, which must be respected”. From that day I respected her.

