PRESS STATEMENT

(For Immediate release)

20 th November 2021

APPOINTMENT OF KANGWA CHILESHE AS PS COMMENDABLE

As UPND Youths, We are elated with the appointment of Kangwa Chileshe as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Art.

It is commendable and welcome.

And we are grateful to President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to appoint vibrant youths as Permanent Secretaries.

Naomi Tetamashimba, Robert Kamenga, Milner Mwanakapwe to mention but a few.

The young people will continue to enhance national development as energetic contributors to bring sanity and order in the country with their skills and knowledge.

And there is no doubt that Mr Chileshe with a heart for the young people will empower them and work together in delivering development.

Under the new dawn administration, the youths have said no to political handouts but working to build Zambia and improve their livelihoods.

We wish Mr Chileshe wisdom in providing leadership and promoting the vision of the new dawn administration and equal opportunities for all.

Issued by

UPND National Youth Chairman

Gilbert Liswaniso