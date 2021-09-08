APPOINTMENT OF WOMEN INTO CABINET ELATES YOUTH LEADER
_We congratulate all cabinet Ministers that have been appointed today. The appointments are on merit and we wish our ministers God’s grace as they offer the service to the nation” Cindy Kauka_
United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy youth chairperson Cindy Kauka says she is elated with the appointment of Sylvia Masebo, Brenda Tambatamba and Doreen Mwamba as cabinet Ministers. The youth leader who is also National Management Committee (NMC) member as described Doreen Mwamba, Brenda Tambatamba and Sylvia Masebo as hard working women who deserve the appointment.
“We are excited with the appointment of women in the cabinet. Madam Doreen, Brenda Tambatamba and Sylvia Masebo are hard workers and we are confident they will perform in their new roles. As youth leaders we pledge full support to all the appointed Ministers. President Hichilema is a man of wisdom and we trust his appointment are on merit” said Cindy Kauka.
President Hakainde Hichilema today made the following appointments.
Ambrose Lwizhi- Defense
Jack Mwimbu- Home Affairs
Stanley Kakubo- Foreign Affairs
Peter C. Kapala- Energy
Mike Mposha- Water Development
Sylvia Masebo- Health
Douglous Syakalima- Education
Doreen Mwamba -Community Development
Brenda Tambatamba- Labour
Shacholi Mulyata-Lusaka
Elisha Matambo- Copperbelt
Conelious Mweetwa- Southern
Elijah Muchima -Lands
Frank Tayali- Transport
Mulambo Haimbe- Justice
Charles Milupi- Infrastructure
Felix Mutati- Technology
Senior Private Sec State House- Alfred Chipoya.
The President is expected to make more appointments before the official opening of Parliament this Friday.