APPOINTMENT OF WOMEN INTO CABINET ELATES YOUTH LEADER

_We congratulate all cabinet Ministers that have been appointed today. The appointments are on merit and we wish our ministers God’s grace as they offer the service to the nation” Cindy Kauka_

United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy youth chairperson Cindy Kauka says she is elated with the appointment of Sylvia Masebo, Brenda Tambatamba and Doreen Mwamba as cabinet Ministers. The youth leader who is also National Management Committee (NMC) member as described Doreen Mwamba, Brenda Tambatamba and Sylvia Masebo as hard working women who deserve the appointment.

“We are excited with the appointment of women in the cabinet. Madam Doreen, Brenda Tambatamba and Sylvia Masebo are hard workers and we are confident they will perform in their new roles. As youth leaders we pledge full support to all the appointed Ministers. President Hichilema is a man of wisdom and we trust his appointment are on merit” said Cindy Kauka.

President Hakainde Hichilema today made the following appointments.

Ambrose Lwizhi- Defense

Jack Mwimbu- Home Affairs

Stanley Kakubo- Foreign Affairs

Peter C. Kapala- Energy

Mike Mposha- Water Development

Sylvia Masebo- Health

Douglous Syakalima- Education

Doreen Mwamba -Community Development

Brenda Tambatamba- Labour

Shacholi Mulyata-Lusaka

Elisha Matambo- Copperbelt

Conelious Mweetwa- Southern

Elijah Muchima -Lands

Frank Tayali- Transport

Mulambo Haimbe- Justice

Charles Milupi- Infrastructure

Felix Mutati- Technology

Senior Private Sec State House- Alfred Chipoya.

The President is expected to make more appointments before the official opening of Parliament this Friday.