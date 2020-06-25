By Christopher Chisi

Archbishop Emeritus ,Telesphore Mpundu says it is unacceptable that every time the opposition political parties intend to hold their meetings have to get permission from police in a democratic nation like Zambia.

Archbishop Emeritus Mpundu has observed with regret that the current political happenings are an indication that the country’s tenets of democracy are diminishing.

He has told 5Fm News that there should be a level playing field for all political parties to conduct their activities so that they can explain their party manifestos to the electorates.

The retired Archbishop is also concerned with the levels of political intolerance.

