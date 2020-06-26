ARCHBISHOP IGNATIUS CHAMA RESPONDS TO THE ASSOCIATION OF CATHOLIC PARLIAM ENTARIANS

Archbishop Ignatius Chama of the Archdiocese of Kasama has responded to recent utterances by the Association of Catholic Parliamentarians, quoting the words from his motto in which Jesus says the truth will set you free.

On Monday last week, the Association of Catholic Parliamentarians held a media briefing in Lusaka at which it differed with the Catholic Bishops of Zambia on their call for withdrawal of Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 10 from the floor of the house.

In a statement the Bishops issued on Tuesday, the 9thof June 2020, the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops call for withdrawal of Bill 10 from parliament, saying it contains retrogressive and divisive clauses inimical to the well-being of the country.

Archbishop Chama says in society, when a parent counsels a child and the child disputes the counsel, the parent cannot proceed because then it becomes argumentative.

”There is no need to argue on important matters bordering on the welfare of the nation that should only be left to the conscience of the individual,” , the Archbishop of Kasama said.

And His Grace Ignatius Chama, has said that it is a worry to him that some Zambians have started living as though the Zambian society is not ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic. Archbishop Chama says experts have time and again warned, and are still warning, that to protect oneself from contracting the coronavirus, one has to wear a mask, practice social distancing, frequently wash hands with soap and sanitise one’s hands.

The Archbishop of Kasama regrets that these health guidelines are not being practised especially at political rallies, saying if people can contract the coronavirus through non-observance of prescribed health guidelines, why are law enforcement agencies not arresting people organising political rallies in breach of the coronavirus health guidelines?

Archbishop Chama says political meetings he has seen on ZNBC TV are endangering the lives of innocent citizens inasmuch as people attending political rallies are seen to be unprotected.

Archbishop Chama said this yesterday when he featured on his weekly Radio Lutanda programme of Ishiwi lyakwaKacema.