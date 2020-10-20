By Chileshe Mwango/Michael Kaluba

Former Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese Of Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu is displeased with high intolerance of divergent views by the ruling patriotic front regime.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Archbishop Mpundu says authorities are abusing the public order act just as the British colonial rule did.

Archbishop Mpundu has however reminded the ruling party that nothing lasts for ever and urged them to take leaf from successive governments that refused to take advice and went into oblivion.

Further, the outspoken clergy says as Zambia holds elections next year, there is need to ensure the political landscape is fair.

Meanwhile leader of opposition Green Party Peter Sinkamba has accused President Edgar Lungu of consenting to the unfair standard of application of the public order act by the Zambia police leading to an unfavourable environment for the opposition to hold any meetings.

Mr Sinkamba says it is important for Zambia to get back on a democratic trajectory and ensure that democratic tenets are followed to the later.

PHOENIX FM NEWS