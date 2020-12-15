ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU IS CLEARLY OFFSIDE – KAMBA

The PF have continued to raise deep concern with the manner Archbishop Emeritus Telesphore Mpundu is induldging in politics that are clearly divisive and quite provocative.

PF Lusaka province Secretary Kennedy Kamba in a statement said the ruling party has repeatedly cautioned and advised Bishop Mpundu to begin to demonstrate sobriety and ‘shepheredness as a parent but it is becoming evident each day that passes or every time he talks politics that he has launched a campaign against President Lungu and the PF.

Mr. Kamba said Archbishop Mpundu in his article published by one of the tabloids claims that the bad taste of the constitution has given President Lungu courage to seek a third term.

He said the comment from the Man of God is in bad taste, unfair, inaccurate and highly provocative.

” We must put the records straight. The Highest Court of the Land, the Consitutional Court had put the issue of President Lungu’s eligibilty to rest when it interpreted the law and aptly stated in its judgement that President Lungu has not yet served two terms,” He said.

“The fact of the matter is that President Lungu is going for a second term and not the third as maliciously being insinuated by Bishop Mpundu and others who are backing the opposition,” He said.

Mr. Kamba said it is regretable that Archbishop Mpundu has taken such a divisive route ahead of the 2021 general elections.

” Today Archbishop Mpundu and his allies are bemoaning the poor state of the Republican Constitution when he belongs to a civil society orgnaisation that kept on decampaigning all the efforts that were made to get rid of Lacunas in our Constitution,” Mr.Kamba said.

“We pleaded with people like Archbishop Mpundu to support Bill 10 so that we can have an effective Republican Constitution that carters for the interest of Zambians but they vehemently rejected Bill 10 which died before it even went to parliament because of negative talk,” He said

“We cannot afford to be a directionless society. We expect people like Archbishop Mpundu to desist from divisive politics and offer solutions. Hating President Lungu and trying to paint him black will not help them or this country,”Mr Kamba adds.

