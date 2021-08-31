Archbishop Mpundu

Former Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu has warned leaders against disregarding the voice of the people.

In his homily during a mass held on State House grounds today, Bishop Mpundu said the results of the August 12 general elections which ushered into the Presidency UPND Alliance leader Hakainde Hichilema is a reflection of the change that many people especially
the youths wanted.

He said Zambia is a rich country with plenty of resources that have however been abused by elected leaders.

Archbishop added that Zambians said NO to impunity in the elections in a peaceful manner because they are peaceful people who deny being divided into tribal lines.

He said the mass at State House was aimed at celebrating the liberation of Citizens adding that President HICHILEMA now has a monumental task of delivering his promises.

The clergyman further pledged to support President Hichilema and called on citizens to follow suit.

He said the church leaders need to be in the forefront and guide politicians by providing a moral campus. Archbishop Mpundu said the church should always tell leaders the truth.

And President Hichilema thanked Archbishop Mpudu for always standing on the side of the people.

He thanked the church in the country for the leadership.

President Hichilema said much as the state is open to all churches he will still attend services at other Churches.

The President assured the nation of peace and unity in the country with Christ at the center of his administration’s leadership.

He said GOD used young people to deliver change in the country and define the negativity brought about during the general elections.

Mr. Hichilema however said peace, unity, and stability are insufficient if people remain in poverty and unemployed.

He said no one should go to jail for criticizing the UPND and Alliance government.

240947756_412291823586884_5560037256459155179_n

240947186_412291193586947_7284359428470220939_n

240909150_412291600253573_2376731698200554504_n

240885137_412291546920245_6242820590731196638_n

240827866_412291933586873_7598167906145103503_n

240826180_412291393586927_3801551406335601962_n

240817423_412291746920225_7625071152894733390_n

239936009_412291670253566_6691639832198544474_n

239896784_412292016920198_8399779481667822338_n

239877212_412291266920273_94967984343693120_n

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here