Former Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu has warned leaders against disregarding the voice of the people.

In his homily during a mass held on State House grounds today, Bishop Mpundu said the results of the August 12 general elections which ushered into the Presidency UPND Alliance leader Hakainde Hichilema is a reflection of the change that many people especially

the youths wanted.

He said Zambia is a rich country with plenty of resources that have however been abused by elected leaders.

Archbishop added that Zambians said NO to impunity in the elections in a peaceful manner because they are peaceful people who deny being divided into tribal lines.

He said the mass at State House was aimed at celebrating the liberation of Citizens adding that President HICHILEMA now has a monumental task of delivering his promises.

The clergyman further pledged to support President Hichilema and called on citizens to follow suit.

He said the church leaders need to be in the forefront and guide politicians by providing a moral campus. Archbishop Mpundu said the church should always tell leaders the truth.

And President Hichilema thanked Archbishop Mpudu for always standing on the side of the people.

He thanked the church in the country for the leadership.

President Hichilema said much as the state is open to all churches he will still attend services at other Churches.

The President assured the nation of peace and unity in the country with Christ at the center of his administration’s leadership.

He said GOD used young people to deliver change in the country and define the negativity brought about during the general elections.

Mr. Hichilema however said peace, unity, and stability are insufficient if people remain in poverty and unemployed.

He said no one should go to jail for criticizing the UPND and Alliance government.