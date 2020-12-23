“RETIRED ARCHBISHOP TELESPHORE MPUNDU’S ATTACKS ON ECZ UNCALLED FOR,”- KAMBA

Tue. Dec 22, 2020

The Zambian people will defend the intergrity and sanctity of the Commission.

Smart Eagles Reporter

PF Lusaka Province Secretary Mr Kennedy Kamba has called on all well meaning Zambians to treat with contempt any unwarranted attacks on the Electoral Commission of Zambia by some sections of the Civil Society and some members of the opposition, stating that they have an agenda to daint the image of the Electoral body for their own selfish ends.

Mr Kamba said all Zambians need to be alive to the fact that the opposition parties and opposition inclined CSOs have embarked on an irrational attempt to cause confusion and provoke the minds of the electorate because they have sensed that President Lungu is winning the elections in 2021.

Below is Mr Kambas statement in Full

THE INTEGRITY OF ECZ WILL BE DEFENDED BY ZAMBIANS

WE want to make it clear from the onset that we are aware about the maneuvers being made by the opposition and some civil society organisations to constantly attack the Electoral Commission of Zambia in an attempt to discredit the country’s Electoral Body and its Commissioners ahead of the 2021 General Elections.

Perhaps you may ask, what is this agenda from the opposition and some opposition inclined civil society organisations all about and what’s the logic? The answer is very simple, it is an irrational attempt to cause confusion and provoke the minds of electorates because they know that President Edgar Lungu is retaining the Presidency and the PF is forming the next government after the August 2021general election.

As the PF, we are saddened but we are nolonger surprised that even tge respected retired Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu has joined the bandwagon of frustrated individuals who are making attempts to discredit the ECZ for their selfish interests.

We have cautioned and advised Archbishop Emeritus Mpundu to stay away from the ‘dirty politics’ being practiced by the UPND and their allies but he doesn’t want to listen to constructive advise. Perhaps, we just need to pray for him but we warn to leave President Lungu and the PF out of the malicious agenda.

What comforts us is that Archbishop Mpundu is representing himself and not the Catholic Church.

It is sad Archbishop Mpundu today can claim that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is trying to rig next year’s general elections.

The statement we have read in the tabloids coming from Archbishop Mpundu is extremely unfortunate, unacceptable and alarming. We want to caution the Archbishop to tone down, to calm down, to get rid of bitterness and be the Shephered that the Holy Mother Church and the people of God generally want him to be.

In his tone of bitterness, Archbishop Mpundu Unfortunately is dragging the integrity of the Church in the mud.

We believe that the ECZ have done their best to ensure that they capture as many people as possible in the just ended voter registration exercise.

Some politicians thought that it was impossible to capture even five million people. The figures now are showing that ECZ captured

Six Million Nine hundred and forty three thousand five hundred and eighty four! Shame on the doomsayers in the opposition that thought ECZ was bound to fall.

Anyway we know that their target is to cause confusion by making people believe their fake stories that the electoral body was was incompetent.

We want to tell the opposition That Zambians are awake and they know who is who in politics. Their wish to discredit the ECZ will not work. The Institution’s integrity will be DEFENDED by the citizenry.

We must believe in our electoral body as stakeholders and never involve it in sheer politics.

The commissioners and indeed management at ECZ are doing everything possible, working round the clock to ensure that they put up a credible, free and fair general election come 2021.

It is sad that the opposition UPND wants to declare elections a sham before we even vote. They are scared, and as we have said before, they are just cry-babies! We urge them to leave the ECZ alone.

Our democracy and the sanctity of our Electoral Process will be DEFENDED by the people thesmselves.

With Kind Regards,

Kennedy Kamba

PF Secretary Lusaka Province