ARE PF MPs AGREEING WITH THEIR MORALLY BANKRUPT MCCs?

The Candidates’ Comment

Patriotic Front (PF) Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo says he will not allow wolves, chancers and opportunists to take over the leadership of his party.

Stephen is exhibiting the same arrogance, ignorance and stubbornness he showed Zambians when his party was in power and when he was a Minister. But he must realize that he no longer wields the same power that he had a few months ago. That arrogance, ignorance and stubbornness will take Stephen nowhere and consequently, will only destroy PF. Let Stephen not listen to his own demons. Let him listen to the demands of the general membership if he is interested to see his party survive death.

When you pay attention to elements like Stephen and Raphael Nakacinda over the succession in their party, it is very clear they are speaking the same language. It takes very little intelligence – if a little is all that one has – to realize that these elements are in some sort of a cartel that is trying to force down on the throat of PF their own preferred person to take over from Edgar Lungu.

Raphael said the other day that the Central Committee met and decided to halt all campaigns for Presidency in their party. When did the Central Committee meet to decide that? Where did they meet? Who was in attendance and who agreed to that? Of course there is no consensus among the Central Committee over halting of campaigns by those who want to contest. What Raphael and Stephen are saying represent the feelings of few elements within the Central Committee who want to call shots.

When things are viewed beyond what the surface suggests, there is really no one who is even campaigning anywhere to be President. Most – if not all aspirants are campaigning silently. People have just announced their intentions and have not campaigned anywhere. So what has prompted these elements; Stephen and Raphael to say the things they are saying?

This is, at best is hypocrisy and at worst, dishonesty of the highest order. We all know that all this nonsense is targeted at people other than Brian Mundubile. While they are trying to curtail other candidates from presenting themselves to the people, for publicity, they are busy parading Brian all over media houses in the name of Chairperson for Legal Affairs. All the sudden, Brian is busy on this and that Radio or Television. They are trying to position Brian to their people and publicize him because that is their preferred choice. And they are doing so knowing too well that Brian is not even popular anywhere. This explains why they have deferred the holding of their general conference to next year, in order to prepare their own choice of a leader. They know that if elections where called today, Brian cannot win simply because he is not popular even within his own party.

They say these things in the privacy of their toilets, in drinking joints when they meet. They say these things to their prostitutes, to everyone.

Our appeal to the general membership of the PF is that, do not to let hyenas, jackals to destroy the party. The current Central Committee is responsible for loss of power of your party. Most of them were ministers and held high ranking positions in the party. What did they do with those positions? Most of the people in the PF Central Committee are crooks and corrupt. Most of them are arrogant, ignorant and stubborn. Why would PF members of Parliament continue to obey these bandits, these rejected crooks? If the PF MPs collectively agree with the decisions of their Central Committee which draws its membership from the very elements who cost their party power, what does it tell you about the same Parliamentarians? Hyenas in the Central Committee must not be allowed to destroy the party. No Zambian will ever trust those bandits, those corrupt elements, those thieves, ever again.

They must not be allowed to be in the forefront of anything. Even those warnings, threats that Stephen is busy issuing out are nothing but nonsense. Ignore him and fight for what is right. These elements are losers. They are corrupt bandits who must not be allowed to destroy the party. If they had any morals worth talking about, they would have resigned as Members of the Central Committee and let other morally upright people occupy those positions.

It is hard to understand why even young Members of Parliament of PF still want to listen to these bandits who cost them an election. As long as those fools, those corrupt bandits continue to call shots, PF is going nowhere.