Suspected Ritual killers have resurfaced in Lusaka with a failed attempt on a young adult who is currently admitted at the University Teaching Hospitals.

UTH Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo, in a statement has confirmed the incident which occurred yesterday.

“We received and attended to a case of an unknown young man who was brought in by the Police with a history of being attacked by unknown people who attempted to cut off his genitals” explained Mashikolo.

She adds that the victim also sustained an abdominal stab wound.

Meanwhile, Police also picked up a one year old baby boy who was dumped at Intercity bus terminus yesterday.

Ms. Mashikolo says the baby is also admitted at the biggest referral hospital receiving treatment.