Are there UPND any officials in Kasempa to put a stop to this desperate act by the PF?

There is a scam going on in Kabompo. The PF government is going round villages collecting people’s voter’s card and NRC numbers in exchange for money.

One wonders what they want to do with these documents details,but it is a clear indication that they want to defranchise people before 2021 owing to the fact that they will not register a lot of voters.

This exercise is seemingly targeted for UPND strong holds so that their numbers are reduced.

Please, my advise to all relevant authorities is that counterattack these schemes before it is too late.

The PF government are trying by any possible means to manipulate things intelligence sources have disclosed to us.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist party?