ARISE BEMBAS OF GOOD CONSCIENCE.

By Anthony Bwalya

Will Bembas of good conscience and common sense remain silent and allow the PF to turn our royal household into a political playground?

I would rather rescind my tribal heritage of Chitimukulu than be a bystander and an accomplice to the morally bankrupt attempts by the PF to use the royal Bemba household to fight their political battles.

I am urging ALL sober minded Bembas to take a stand against this diabolical lack of respect for culture by the PF and Edgar Lungu, all in the name of politics.