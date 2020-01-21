By Phoenix Correspondent

Police in Chipata have launched a manhunt for 8 suspected criminals, who staged an aggravated robbery at SGC filling station in Chipata.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Luckson Sakala says 8 unknown men armed with machetes and unknown fire arm attacked the watchman around 02:00 hours today and broke into a shop situated at the filling station.

Mr. Sakala says cash money amounting to K2, 000 a number of bottles of spirits and some soft drinks were stolen.

He told Phoenix News that quick response from the watchman who ran away and called the police prevented the criminals from stealing more items from the shop.

