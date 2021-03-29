✍️ Viewer Discretion Advised

ARMED ROBBERS ATTACK PRAV, STEAL HIS HILUX

Armed robbers Monday afternoon attacked prominent Mazabuka business man Pravin Patel ‘s resident stealing a Grey Toyota hillux in a broad daylight robbery.

This is the third time robbers are attacking Patel, a prominent distributor of Zambia Breweries liquor products in Mazabuka, Monze and Kafue within a space of record years.

The latest attack saw Patel being attacked at his residence in Namulonga area around 15 :00 hours in full view of his 10 workers.

And a Byta FM News crew that rushed to Mazabuka General Hospital found medical personnel attending to Patel.

And a close family friend, Thakor Natho, explains to Byta FM News that the incidence happened around 15:00 hours when two criminals stormed Patel’s residence demanding for money.

Natho adds that one of the two bandits had a pistol and threatened to shot at workers.

According to Natho, Patel was hit with the pistol on the forehead several times before his car keys for a Toyata Hilux were grabbed from him.

And some prominent business men of Asian origin found at the hospital have raised security concerns demanding for police to intensify patrols.

They fear that that the security situation in the district is not safe for business houses and the local residents.