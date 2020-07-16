Armed Robbers Leave Security Guard Wounded In Kitwe.

A 30 year old security guard at Nobutula Lodge in Kitwe has been shot and left with wounds by suspected criminal who attacked the lodge. The criminals allegedly stormed the lodge with intent to steal but were met by a forceful security staff.

Copperbelt Police Criminal Investigations Officer Fabian Mwaba has disclosed the development in an interview. Mwaba said Constantino Chibale sustained a bullet wound on his left thigh and is admitted at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

He said doctors at the health facility have stated that Chibale is currently in a stable condition. Mwaba has explained that the incident happened when three criminals entered the lodge and fought with two security guards.

He said one of the suspected criminals produced a gun and shot the victim before the three fled the scene.