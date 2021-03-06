ARMED robbers raided two service stations in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, tied attendants’ hands before getting away with cash in dramatic incidents that occurred within two days.

In the first one on Monday at around 1.30AM, four men armed with a pistol pounced on Trek Garage in Gwabalanda and got away with more than US$15 000 and R800 after attacking the fuel attendant and security guard.

In the second case, three men armed with pistols raided Amakhosi Service Station along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road at around 11PM.

Sources said two fuel attendants and a security guard at Amakhosi Service Station were confronted by the gang that demanded cash at gunpoint.

They then tied them with shoe laces before serving motorists and collecting cash for about three hours. The exact amount of money they took could not be established including the quantities of the fuel they sold.