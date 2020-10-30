Army joins hunt AWOL Lt Mwaba

THE Zambia Army has joined the State Police in the manhunt for its officer Nigel Mwaba alleged to have killed former Ministry of Health director Tasila Tembo.

Army Commander Lieutenant General William Sikazwe assured the public that military police were doing everything possible to help the civil

police in locating the suspect, who had been absent without official leave since Monday.

In a media statement released yesterday, Gen Sikazwe said it was regrettable and disheartening that an army officer, who was expected to be well-disciplined and a protector of life was alleged to have gone against the oath to brutally take away a life he had sworn to protect.

Dr Tembo’s remains were discovered outside a military facility the the

Mikango area of Lusaka on Tuesday after she had been reported missing since Saturday.

Lt Mwaba is believed to be the last person seen with her after the couple left her Ibex Hills home in the early hours of Saturday.

Credit: Times of Zambia