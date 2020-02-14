Army Ordered To Help End Attackers.

President Edgar Lungu has ordered the Zambia Army to join the Zambia Police to help bring to book alleged criminals gassing innocent people.

Speaking upon arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola this evening, President Lungu has also offered K250,000 to any person with information that would lead to the arrest of the masterminds of the gassings that have spread to Lusaka.

President Lungu said he is concerned that innocent people have continued losing their lives in mistaken identity cases while others continue to be gassed.

The Head of State said he has been left with no option but to act and bring to an end the alleged gassings.

President Lungu has urged those that will be inconvenienced in the process to bear with government until all those behind the attacks are rooted out.

He has since appealed to members of the public to stop taking the law in their own hands and allow law enforcers to take charge.