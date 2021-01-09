ARREST CHOMBA KAOMA. HONEY BEE CORRUPTION MUST HAVE BEEN WITH LUNGU’S BLESSINGS.

Zambians this week have been treated to some bizarre revelations courtesy of the all too familiar corruption that takes place at the Ministry of Health. At the center of the Public Accounts Committee hearings was the little known and professionally unqualified kantemba company called Honey Bee Pharmacy which was not only awarded a $17million contract to supply health kits but also ended up supplying expired drugs and defective condoms & gloves to the Zambian people.

The genesis of how a company that had failed all the 20 ZAMRA mandatory test was awarded this contract is now public knowledge. However, what people appear not to be making a connection of is the involvement of Chomba Kaoma a very close associate of President Edgar Lungu. Social media is replete with images of the president going for jogging or state functions with Chomba Kaoma in tow. There is also a video which shows this very Chomba Kaoma talking about how he and his partner Honey Bee Director Zakir have been awarded a contract by ministry of health to supply drugs.

We hereby call for the immediate arrest of Chomba Kaoma who happens to be the friend to the President. Isn’t it a wonder that President Lungu, despite public outcry, has blatantly refused to even just comment on this scandal and daylight theft of taxpayers money? In a functional country even Dr Chitalu Chilufya and all his permanent secretaries would have long been fired. All those involved in this scandal would have been arrested and appearing in court. The only reason why president Lungu is not taking action over the Honey Bee saga is because it is too close to home. He probably has his fingers in the $17million through Chomba Kaoma.

This is the kind of theft and corruption that the zambian people must say no to. People’s lives have been put in grave danger by those defective condoms and gloves that were supplied. We cannot even begin to imagine the harm that has been occasioned by the expired drugs that were distributed by President Lungu and his friend.

As a country, we cannot allow this to continue unabated, we should all say no such criminality by making sure that come elections time in August this year we vote out this heartless regime which is rotten to the core and elect in UPND so that we redeem our country from these looters and plundered.

ISSUED BY,

OTIS BWALYA,

INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY.

UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE