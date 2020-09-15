RREST HAKAINDE FOR INSULTING ZAMBIANS

….Says the law is clear on what should be done to people who insult others.

Chipata/ 15th September,2020

By Smart Eagles 🦅

THE Ruling Patriotic Front-PF in Eastern Province has called for the arrest of UPND leader and Presidential Election defeat expert Hakainde Hichilema for insulting Zambians in the Bemba land.

PF Eastern Province Information and Publicity Secretary William Phiri says the conduct of Hakainde is shameful and a danger to national peace and security.

He says the insults could trigger serious tension as Hakainde does not enjoy immunity of “tribal cousinship” with Bembas like easterners do.

“HH has crossed the line on this one and he should be arrested immediately because the law is very clear on people who use insulting language”,he said.

Mr Phiri who is also Kanjala ward councilor in Chipata says that the behavior of the UPND is becoming worse in the country and time has come when the bad behavior of creating tension deliberately should be curbed.

He has reminded Zambians that recently when President Edgar Lungu was in Southern Province, Hakimde activated his party officails to line up and boo the President,a move which was aimed at creating tension.

“Last time the UPND booed the President in Southern Province with blessings from Hakainde and now it’s himself who had to travel all the way to the PF stronghold to insult the Bembas,a clear sign that the UPND are inviting trouble”,he said.

The use of insulting language is an offence under Section 179 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Section 179 reads:

Every person who uses insulting language or otherwise conducts himself in a manner likely to give such provocation to any person as to cause such person to break the public peace or to commit any offence against the person, is liable to imprisonment for three months or to a fine not exceeding four hundred and fifty penalty units or to both.