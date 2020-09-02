By Sikaile Sikaile.

ARREST HH AT YOUR OWN RISK AND SEE HOW COSTING ARROGANCE CAN BE

Operation arrest HH.The PF and their old and rotten tactics in framing others.For sometime now the PF has worked so had to try and frame HH of a crime. Unfortunately, their moves have been very unsuccessful, because they have used the same old poor planner, God knows who.

Hakainde, has been surviving all these trumped up criminal charges simply because he has lived a straight life and worked so hard to be where he is today and criminals don’t feel comfortable with him occupying a public office which will mean no corruption in Zambia.

Their modus operandi when it comes to framing HH one would just tell it is the same person they have always used to execute poor plans and same Pattern. Today we have people who even ask, how do you tell Nawakwi is sponsored? To answer this question one has to look at the poor planning, beginning with a treason case, death of Vesper, burning of markets up to the gassing issues and now privatization which even Lungu benefited from despite using his moneys for socialization and HH buying cattles. You will realise there is a pattern followed.There is always a person used to psych the public in reediness for the execution of their poor plan and same Pattern.

For instance, in run up to a treason charge. We had two prominent people who became very vocal to warn HH not to travel for that Kuomboka Ceremony, Mr. Kamba and Mr. Kampyongo.

If we followed ZNBC news at that time these two did a number of interviews creating an impression that HH was going to do something bad in western province. How was the plan poor? Their plan exposed the armature way of planning, maybe done by civilians and only implemented by officers. Clear HH to use the road and then clear the president to follow up immediately. On the road with no shoulders of Limulunga, they knew a vehicle would not just give way unless you would want to overturn. But, here is a poor plan but, same Pattern. We want to frame HH with a treason charge.The challenge is the president still wants to attend the ceremony. So you have to put the overthrower and overthrowee in the same tent and put treason on hold.

When a real treason is in motion, a President will have no time to attend a ceremony. Good planners will even pretend to be rushing the president to safety zones. However, in Limulunga that was not the case.

The two gentlemen enjoyed the ceremony and remembered treason when they were safely in Lusaka. It all began with a voice from Deputy Secretary General of the party Mumbi Phiri and it’s Government.

If you heard Chilufya Tayali speak when Vespers died, you would definitely tell the girl was executed to frame someone of having sponsored riots and arrest him to justify their thirsty for his blood. Those who remember Tayali’s utterances, utterances of which he was made to retract and apologize to the family. Would tell a poor plan that ended up in a loss of life.

At the height of the burning of markets, you will remember a psychic who upon arrival at the crime scene was able to tell who was burning markets. Another poor plan but same Pattern all attempted at illegally arresting HH.

Gassing of people, Chilufya Tayali started to mumble some things. Because the move was to create Satanism as prominence and frame someone. No wonder we called the operation as ritual killing, even though there was no death recorded unless those killed by the mobs.

If you followed the issue properly, one man claimed he knew who was gassing the Zambians. Luckily Seer 1 came on the scene and police mentioned of a prominent arrest before the person who knew who were gassing could talk. Poor plan and same Pattern.

Now those who were in Zambia during the summon of HH on the copperbelt in the ZAFFICO sell case would know Madam Nawakwi’s case is not an isolated issue. The officer who was interviewing HH in the sell of ZAFFICO tried to ask a question on privatization.

Why is this also a poor plan but, same Pattern? They hired a wrong gun, Nawakwi can never be taken as a whistle blower. If what she says is anything to go by, she is an accomplice. But, why is she so confident in implicating herself? Maybe she knows our judiciary system is told who to convict.

Can a person willing to invest 50 million dollars in a project not able to out bid everyone? Poor plan same Pattern. 1972 Mukemo versus the people, evidence of an accomplice is not admissible.

Now, here is what we Zambians should all in unizone focus on and do, we need to make sure that we don’t allow HH to be touched by these monsters at all cost.

SIKAILE SIKAILE GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST