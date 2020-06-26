ARREST OF CHITALU CHILUFYA HAS POTENTIAL TO DETER DONORS TO GRANT FINANCIAL AID TO HEALTH SECTOR

By Logic Lukwanda

Former Diplomat Nevers Mumba says the arrest of Health Minister, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has potential to deter donors to grant financial aid to Zambia’s health sector.

Dr. Chilufya was on Wednesday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission and charged with four counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Dr Mumba who is also opposition MMD president says the arrest of a minister who is leading a ministry that is one of the biggest beneficiaries of donor aid sends a wrong perception to the global community and some cooperating partners may halt their support to Zambia’s health sector.

He told Phoenix News that such developments are what makes Zambia rank poorly on the Global Corruption Index Perception and is calling on President Edgar Lungu to immediately remove or suspend the minister of health for alleged corruption. PHOENIX FM NEWS