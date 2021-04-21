ARREST OF SENIOR CHIEF MUKUNI’S WIFE WAS DONE WITHIN THE CONFINES OF THE LAW – SICHALWE

…says the police are mandated to deal with anyone that breaks the law.

Lusaka, Wednesday April 21, 2021 (Smart Eagles)

Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister Hon. Lawrence Sichalwe says the arrest of Senior Chief Mukuni’s wife over the abduction of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo was done within the confines of the law.

Addressing the media in Lusaka, Hon Sichalwe said whoever comes within the conflict of the law will have to face its consequences.

Hon. Sichalwe has since referred all queries on the arrest of Mrs Mukuni, to the Ministry of Home Affairs, adding that he is not the right portfolio Minister to address the issue.

He further explained that the matter concerns the Ministry of Home Affairs, which is in the right position to tell what law has been infringed on by Mrs. Mukuni.

“You may wish to know that in this nation no one is above the law, and whoever comes in conflict with the law will have to face its consequences,” he said.

“For me it is not the Chief that has come into conflict with the law, but someone outside my jurisdiction,” Hon. Sichalwe said.

And Hon Sichalwe said government attaches great value to the welfare of Chiefs and acknowledges the important role that traditional leaders play in the governance system of the nation.

He said his ministry has paid the arrears of subsidies and wages that were outstanding to most of the chiefs and retainers for the months that they were owed.

“In December 2020, the treasury released funds amounting to K20 million to my ministry for the payment of out standing arrears of subsidies and wages owed to Chiefs and their retainers,” he said.

Hon. Sichalwe stated that there are still a few cases of deceased chiefs wbo have not been paid due to none submission of details regarding the administration of their estates.

“In this regard, my ministry has engaged the respective Royal Establishments through the relevant provincial administration to ensure that the necessary documents are submitted to facilitate payments of the arrears of subsidies,” Hon Sichalwe said.