ARREST THUGS TERRORISING MEDIA HOUSES, SAYS HH

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has called for the arrest of those who have been attacking and threatening media houses.

“Police must arrest the known PF thugs that have been terrorising media houses. We all saw what they did in Mpika, Chinsali, Luwingu, Kabwe and now Mufulira. Long rambling sugar coated police statements will not do, especially that the perpetrators of violence are well known. Arrest them now,” the UPND President has stated.

Hichilema’s comments come after PF cadres stormed Mafken Radio, which was featuring him via a phone interview. According to reports cadres threatened to burn down the station for featuring the opposition politician. The incident is the latest in a long line of cancellations and disruptions to planned media appearances by the party’s long-time presidential candidate.

Hichilema has also spoken out against so-called “no go areas” to defend the freedom of movement citizens are entitled to stating, “Zambians shouldn’t be restricted from any part of their own country. Next time they say “HH can’t go there,” my response will be “See you soon!”.

Meanwhile PF supporters in Chililabombwe gathered to protest against the UPND and Hichilema for disrespecting President Lungu. However, the UPND leader suggested that criticism is a natural part of leadership and accountability that must be tolerated.

“Anyone who decides to go into public office must be tolerant of criticism. The power that leaders attain belongs to the people and it is to them that we must be held to account,” Hichilema stated.