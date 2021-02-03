ARRESTED UPND OFFICIALS TRANSFERED TO MANSA FROM WOODLANDS POLICE STATION

The two UPND officials who were arrested and charged with four counts of theft,forgery uttering official documents and giving false information contrary to the laws of Zambia have been transfered to Mansa for possible court appearance.

The duo Anthony Bwalya and Mubita Nawa who were initially detained at Lusaka’s Woodlands Police station left Lusaka this morning for Mansa where the crime is said to have been committed from.

Police sources have indicated that the duo are expected to appear in court on Thursday or Friday to answer to the four counts.

They stand charged for the offences of Forgery contrary to section 342 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia, Theft contrary to section 272 of the Penal Code , Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia,Uttering official documents contrary to section 352 of the Penal Code,Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia and Giving False information contrary to section 13 (C) of the National registration Act.