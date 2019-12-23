By B Flow

ARRESTING CITIZENS WON’T FIX THE ECONOMY

It is sad that the police can’t arrest the cadres and hooligans who carry weapons for the purpose of harming people who offer divergent views but are quick to cage artists and activists.

When it comes to dealing with cadres who even carry armaments more often than not, the police service has proven to be toothless yet when dealing with those who offer the much needed checks and balances, it suddenly turns into a police force.

The continued arrests on citizens who speak for the voiceless is not what will reduce the price of mealie meal and fuel in Zambia. Silencing and arresting activists will not solve the problem of loading shedding. I wish the same energy could be applied on investigating the death of a University of Zambia student by the name of Vespers Shimuzhila who was brutally killed by state police, the exorbitant price of the 42 fire engines which were purchased at a total cost of $42 million and the mystery behind the 48 houses.

A healthy democracy allows its citizens to enjoy their freedoms. I’m convinced now more than ever that these are attempts to instill fear in those who are viewed to be fearless. How many NGOs and government departments get police permits before holding workshops and seminars in this very country? You might as well start arresting those lawless cadres who run bus stations and markets that are supposed to be run by councils. Go and arrest those cadres who continue to undermine the authority of the police by taking the law in their own hands.

Arrest those cadres who claim to be providing you with ‘alternative security’ in the name of supplementing the security provided by police. Clearly, they don’t respect the existence of the police service. In fact, they have weakened the police service because they are proving to be more powerful.

Arrest those civilians calling themselves ‘commanders’ because they have turned a Christian nation into a lawless country. A police service is supposed to be a friend of the people. Today, few people can trust our law enforcers because certain people who are politically connected can go brandishing weapons and get away with it while those who are unarmed can be detained for unlawful assembly because they are having a discussion about safeguarding the future of a country in which their children will grow up.

Let’s be fair in the application of the law, including the Public Order Act, because you are planting a seed whose fruits will haunt you and your children. Think twice before you act because some of these progressive voices you are burying are like seeds that will germinate through other voices. Quit the spirit of “us against them” and work together for the good of mother Zambia. The country is bigger than all of us.

May I take this opportunity to say congratulations to my friend Chris Zumani Zimba on his appointment as Political Advisor to the President.

Happy festive season to you all!