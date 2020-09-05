ARRESTING A SUSPECTED CRIMINAL CAN NEVER TRIGGER CIVIL UNREST – CHAMA

DEFENCE Minister Davies Chama says there can never be civil unrest in Zambia if a suspected criminal is arrested.

Commenting on renowned lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube’s (KBF) remarks that there would be unnecessary upheaval in the country if government moved in and arrested UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, Chama argued that government had no intention of arresting any opposition leader, but that no one was above the law if someone is suspected of wrong doing, we have had Ministers arrested and charged, so what is special about an opposition leader been arrested and charged. Opposition Politics or joining politics should never be perceived as a cover or shield from prosecution.

“What I can say is that, it is a very unfortunate statement. No one should be above the law! Are you saying that certain Zambians are above the law, you have seen Ministers getting arrested and charged later they get police bond and start appearing in court, that is what the law and democracy demands we account for our Sins…”