ARRESTING HH NOT FEASIBLE – OPPOSITION ALLIANCE

by Darius Choonya

The opposition UPND alliance has described as empty the declaration by President Edgar Lungu to arrest their leader Hakainde Hichilema after the August 12 elections on issues of privatization.

UPND Chairperson for Elections Gary Nkombo says this is because the opposition leader is forming government in this week’s election.

Mr. Nkombo claims that the people of Zambia have already chosen Mr. Hichilema as a new leader to rule the country.

And Alliance acting Spokesperson Thabo Kawana says privatization is a tired story which must not be linked to Mr. Hichilema but to those that were leaders in the UNIP and MMD regime.