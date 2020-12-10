BY VERONICA MWALE CIC PRIVATE REPORTER.

COPPERBELT~Kitwe

ARROGANCE WILL COST PF IN 2021~Nixon Chisenga.

A day of reckoning is coming,in the next few months and the history of PF will close…. exactly seven years after the death of the founder….late President Michael Sata(rip).

The current organization under president Lungu cannot easily be called PF as they had embarked on an elimination method on any one claiming to be a true green .

Advise on many occasions fell on deaf ears as this new group claims to be all powerful,all knowing,all having ,name it all…..Not long ago,many people rose to advise the government to desist from excessive borrowing and all they could answer was that they knew what they were doing…today,we are on our knees as we have nothing to settle our debt… arrogance has brought our economy on its knees.

Bill 10 came on board as a savior to some political figures,well concocted to provide Electoral Victory to the undeserving against the will of the people,again it is arrogance that prompted them to try it at parliament where it finally left them in tears… arrogance!!!

Just like those ministers about to start paying back due to arrogance,there is an urgent issue of prisons voters,many stakeholders have raised their eyebrows and cautioned ECZ and PF against experiments on sensitive matters like an election,all that continues to fell on deaf ears…. arrogance in the lead!!!!

PF has forgotten that the best way to continue in power enjoyably is by doing the will of the people who voted for you and not to force yourselves on people whose agenda you do not share….

The new culture of donations during an election is another proof Zambians have,that they can only visit when they want a vote and nothing there after……

PF is gone due to the above listed reasons,not even rigging will save PF this time around, every Zambian is calling on HH ….to come on board and provide leadership without arrogance that in turn will bring development…