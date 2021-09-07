He wrote✍️

The elections happened and the new president was sworn in.

The New President is already working therefore the opposition and every citizen must get to work. The celebrations were great but now is the time to work.

As long as the president is in the office working, the opposition must start working by providing the checks and balances.

As long as the new president is in the office working, the citizens must start holding their leaders accountable.

Questioning the actions and decisions of the new president is what he needs now not later. The president declared himself that he is a listening man, but if there is no one talking, what then will he listen to?