He wrote✍️
The elections happened and the new president was sworn in.
The New President is already working therefore the opposition and every citizen must get to work. The celebrations were great but now is the time to work.
As long as the president is in the office working, the opposition must start working by providing the checks and balances.
As long as the new president is in the office working, the citizens must start holding their leaders accountable.
Questioning the actions and decisions of the new president is what he needs now not later. The president declared himself that he is a listening man, but if there is no one talking, what then will he listen to?
Pilato, I hope you are not saying the President, his Vice and the Finance Minister are the Govt that people voted for!
At the moment, one person, the President is holding and running the country and is not listening!
Does he have a special way of choosing the cabinet other than the MPs that people elected to work with him. The man has become the problem himself!
You my man, are another. A patriot, intelligent young leader. Truth be told you put yourself in harmsway and we greatly appreciate it. Since you can not blow your own horn allow us to vuvuzela for you.
These are the type of youths we need to adopt and groom in our young up coming political leaders. His capacity to face injustice head on is clearly seen by us all. Every young person wanting to be a politician must aspire to be like him.
When it was fashionable to be used for stupid things he said no. Imagine. Some were bragging that the were the son’s of the house. Imagine that crap. Now we will also include you in the recovery of stolen loot.
Back to my good guy. Please give this man and others like him and Weak young lady some good opportunities to work for our democracy. It’s only fair. Not Ba some of us who are experienced in changing T. Shirts.
Another thing is this stupid talent of being spokes persons to talk on behalf of a political party and you call an office . We hope it has stopped with immediate efdect. I heard about that Chanda guy asking for our current leaders to use his services. what nonsense. What this previous administration was doing was criminal. Which budget was being used to hire these bought talkers. You parade a bought and paid for good for nothing chap, on national TV, ZNBC which we all pay for and subject us to this nonsense. Some one has to pay for this foolishness.
Pilato well done. You’ve got to explain to me most of those words you say when singing. Slice some of that insulting in songs you are going up in leadership as a role model now. Peace out.