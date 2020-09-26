MUSICIANS and youths have written to Chief Justice Irene Mambilima requesting that the matter in which they have sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia over voter registration be treated with utmost urgency.

Fumba Chama popularly known as Pilato, Brian Bwembya known as B-flow, Michael Zulu known as Miako and youths Nawa Sitali and Muleta Kapatiso fear that their lawsuit against the electoral body might be overtaken by events as the period in which voters are to be registered is limited to one month.

The five on behalf of other citizens are seeking judicial review over the ECZ’s decision to discard the old voter register and to conduct fresh registration of voters within one month on a limited budget.

They say ECZ has no authority to deregister registered voters except where a voter does not qualify or no longer meets the qualifications for registration.

They are seeking an order that the decision of ECZ to compel duly registered voters to present themselves before registration officers for verification under a new register for the 2021 general elections as a condition to participate in the poll amounts to de-registering them without notice and following laid down procedure, which is contrary to the law.

In a letter dated September 24, 2020 addressed to Chief Justice Mambilima, the five say as citizens, they feel they have a right and duty to contribute to good governance, human rights and social well being of all people.

Chama and others said they commenced an action against the Electoral Commission of Zambia as they strongly noted that the current voters registration exercise would disentranchise a lot of Zambians and that such was not allowed by the law.

“Most importantly, we brought this action in the courts of law based on our individual and collective desire to see to it that important questions of governance are addressed by our courts.

We filed our case on September 11, 2020, despite the matter being extremely urgent it took some time to allocate the matter,” read the letter in parts.

“11 days later on September 21, 2020, our mater was supposed to be heard, however, it was adjourned due to the fact that the judge was in self-isolation as she had been in contact with a person exposed to COVID-19. We understand that we are living in uncertain times with the COVID-19 pandemic and as such we wish the judge, a well and quick recovery in the event that she caught the infection. In this light, we wish to express our sincere concern that while we understand the public health reasons for isolation, this may lead to delay in the determination of a matter which is urgent and should be of interest to every Zambian.”

Chama and his colleagues stated that their worry was to ensure that their case was not overtaken by events bearing in mind the timeframe set for the

registration, on grounds that the matter touches on the right to vote for every Zambian, and it was an obvious priority.

The said they saw it fit for the electoral body to clear the air on controversy surrounding the electoral process before proceeding with the 2021 general and presidential elections.

“It is our desire to ensure that we enter into an election year without so many unresolved issues surrounding the electoral process. In this regard, the speedy resolution of this and other like matters is urgent to ensure a smooth election period. We have a chance to develop our democracy and tell the world how mature we are, hence, no matter the outcome, at least the matter can be treated with the time sensitivity that the subject demands,” reads the letter.

“It is not our place to request or ask you to act according to our wishes but you agree that this matter requires urgent attention as such if the judge allocated to deal with our case is in isolation, shouldn’t the matter be reallocated in view of the urgency?”