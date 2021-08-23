Bowman Lusambo wrote

Time to rest, recharge and refocus

After the Zambians spoke loudly and emphatically on August 12th, I have decided to take a 10-day break to travel.

This will help me get the much needed rest in order to recharge my batteries and refocus my attention on serving the people of Kabushi and the people of Zambia.

This will also be a period of deeper reflection for me.

I shall be back just in time for the ceremonial opening of Parliament by His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema as we we hear attentively his plans for Zambia.

As an opposition Member of Parliament, I pledge to carry out effective checks and balances on the UPND administration.

For those that love Zambia as much as I do and wish to engage with me, rest assured that the Bulldozer is still available but for now, allow me and my family some time off to rest. I will be back!