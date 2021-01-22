“AS FOR ME AND MY CHIEFDOM, WE ARE VOTING FOR PRESIDENT LUNGU AND PF IN AUGUST, ” CHIEFTAINESS IKELENGI

Smart Eagles Reporter

Chieftainess Ikelengi of North Western Province has paid glowing tribute to the leadership of President Lungu and the PF government for what she has described as unprecedented development that is taking place in North Western Province, Ikelengi district and her Chiefdom.

Speaking to Smart Eagles this morning, Chieftainess Ikelengi highlighted the development projects that have been done by the PF government under the able leadership of His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu in the health, education, agriculture, Energy, communication and community development sectors as well as the road sector.

She said under President Lungu, a district hospital has been built in the area helping to collapse the distances residents have to travel to access health care services.

She said previously, the only health facility that the residents had to rely on was the mission hospital which had not been adequate to cater to the needs of the entire population.

She said under the leadership of President Lungu an ultra modern boarding school was under construction and that this would help the children in the area access quality education.

Furthermore, She said President Lungu had demonstrated the level of premium his government places on the traditional leadership by constructing houses for the Chiefs, herself included.

Chieftainess Ikelengi also expressed joy at the road that is being worked on by a local contractor, Mr Peter Fisher, stating that it has huge economic benefits for the local farmers who have to travel to sell their produce, especially the pineapples which the area is famous for.

She also expressed joy at the communication towers that have enabled the area to access internet services.

She stated that it gave her great joy that Ikelengi is now connected to the national grid.

She said people in her Chiefdom have also been beneficiaries of the social cash transfer from government.

She said when a person goes all out and delivers on their promises, the most logical thing is to repay their kindness with kindness and that she and her Chiefdom would therefore unapologetically and gladly vote for PF and President Lungu come August 2021, on merit.

She said Rome was not built in a day and stated that she has every confidence that if President Lungu can bring the ammount of development he has brought in the period he has been Head of State to the area, then he would do even bigger exploits once given a fresh mandate in 2021.

“Please ensure that the President recieves this message. Tell him that for me, my household and my Chiefdom, we will vote for him in 2021. We have seen with our own eyes that he is very results orientated. Therefore, we assure him of complete support,” she said.