Mutale Mwanza writes
APOLOGY TO DIAMOND TV ( ONLY )
I would like to sincerely apologise to the Diamond TV family and to the Nation at large for using the F word on live TV yesterday. I was tipsy and excited to receive an award from such an influential media house. Diamond TV is part of my TV family and I value our relationship. Drunk or excited, my behavior was inexcusable. Please accept my My sincere apologies Mr Mwansa.
As for the Sean Tembo “ zero “ joke, I have no regrets because Sean polled zeros in the just ended General Elections. These zeroes are well documented on National TV, therefore I will not apologize for his zero’s. They happened and we all saw them. Everyone laughs about it.
Definition of joke : “ a thing that someone says to cause amusement or laughter, especially a story with a funny punchline. “
In conclusion, he must just be strong.
To my fans The M- Nation 💣
Thankyou for the support. Let’s continue building each other for the betterment of all.
Yours,
Mutale Mwanza,
Double M.
