Mutale Mwanza writes

APOLOGY TO DIAMOND TV ( ONLY )

I would like to sincerely apologise to the Diamond TV family and to the Nation at large for using the F word on live TV yesterday. I was tipsy and excited to receive an award from such an influential media house. Diamond TV is part of my TV family and I value our relationship. Drunk or excited, my behavior was inexcusable. Please accept my My sincere apologies Mr Mwansa.

As for the Sean Tembo “ zero “ joke, I have no regrets because Sean polled zeros in the just ended General Elections. These zeroes are well documented on National TV, therefore I will not apologize for his zero’s. They happened and we all saw them. Everyone laughs about it.

Definition of joke : “ a thing that someone says to cause amusement or laughter, especially a story with a funny punchline. “

In conclusion, he must just be strong.

To my fans The M- Nation 💣

Thankyou for the support. Let’s continue building each other for the betterment of all.

Yours,

Mutale Mwanza,

Double M.