AS IMBWILI IS CAGED FOR 12 MONTHS CONCURRENTLY WHAT NEXT?

The NDC leader may be convicted, but the hope, help and aspiration is with the people that, come what may, the Opposition Alliance will carry the electoral victory in 2021.

We all know that the PF is corrupt to the core, and Adada is busy shielding his cohorts and minions from prosecution.

The FIC report revealed misdeeds financially and terrorismly, but all the actors mentioned are left scot free.

We as the Republican Progressive Party, find imprisonment of IMBWILI as an assault to democracy, as the three organs of government are not separated from each other.

Our judicial system needs a review and possible overhaul once we form government next year.

The PF are full of sacred cows which need to be taken to the abbatoir.

We in the Opposition are not shaken by the childish behaviour of the PF in imprisoning and threatening our leaders with arrests.

Our resolution is to carry on the fight for the redemption of our Zambian citizenry from the inept PF.

To our comrades in the NDC, be brave.

To all our peace loving citizens, take heart and be reminded that change is coming.

CK we are solidly behind you sir, go, learn and come back from that life training center #10Times stronger like people’s choice president HH.

#PowerPowerOurPower!

#BallyWillFixIt!

#OppositionAlliance!

RPP

Lusaka Province Secretary.