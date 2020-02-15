Russian President, Vladimir Putin stated unequivocally that, as long as he remains president, gay marriage will never happen in Russia.

He made this comment on Thursday in a meeting with state commission. Putin was the chair of the meeting which was held to help look at the new proposed amendments to the Russian constitution.

In response to the suggestion of a member of the commission who asked for a constitutional provision that clearly defines family to be added to the constitution, Putin stated that “As far as ‘parent number 1’ and ‘parent number 2’ goes, I’ve already spoken publicly about this and I’ll repeat it again: as long as I’m president this will not happen. There will be dad and mum,”. As it stands now, Russia’s stance on same-sex marriage is well defined.

This is not a surprise because Putin is known over the years to be a president that always remain resolute when it comes to the protection of the cultural values of his country. He always seek to distant Russia from liberal Western values. This conviction, many believe is informed by his strong alignment with the orthodox church.

Putin, however, has faced numerous criticisms over the proposed amendments in the constitution. Many of the critics are of the view that the long-serving head of state is fronting the amendments to help him cling to power for some more years as his term in office is almost due.